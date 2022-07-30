Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.07.

TDOC stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

