The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.