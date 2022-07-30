Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares were down 10.7% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.10. The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 1,778,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 444,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.