Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 5.7%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.42. 473,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,872,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.51.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.