TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $13.10. TPI Composites shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 11,283 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $613.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

