Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s current price.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE:TNL opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,267,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,186.1% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 64.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 291.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 125,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

