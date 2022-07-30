Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,188 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.62 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

