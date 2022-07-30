Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

