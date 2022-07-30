Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.07 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

