Truist Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,760.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.64. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

