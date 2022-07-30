Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNTY opened at $37.37 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.