Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GNTY opened at $37.37 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.