Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,397 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.