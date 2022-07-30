Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock worth $5,312,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

