Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

VNDA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

