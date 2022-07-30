Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.