Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 63.2% in July

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

