Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.10

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.10 and last traded at C$31.26, with a volume of 495106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.36.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.630816 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

