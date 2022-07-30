Virginia National Bank Acquires Shares of 6,430 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,430 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

