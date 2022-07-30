Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies
About Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
Featured Articles
