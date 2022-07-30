Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $140.51 and last traded at $122.25, with a volume of 5264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

