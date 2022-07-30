Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.32

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 60127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 169.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 29.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 57,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

