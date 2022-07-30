W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

