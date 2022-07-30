Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $22.37. Weatherford International shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 7,810 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.