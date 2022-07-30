Wedbush Weighs in on Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.