Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.46 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wejo Group will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEJO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

