Welch Group LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

