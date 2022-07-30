WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

