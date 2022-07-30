William Blair Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

