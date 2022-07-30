Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $99.68, but opened at $108.95. Wingstop shares last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 18,985 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.