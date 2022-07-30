Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.