Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $357.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

