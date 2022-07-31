10,080 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

