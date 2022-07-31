10,300 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

