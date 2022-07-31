123,037 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.