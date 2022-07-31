13,000 Shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

