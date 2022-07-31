15,974 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PS Business Parks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Price Performance

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

