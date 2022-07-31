1,599 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

