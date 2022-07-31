17,628 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,586 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,076,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.