32,714 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
