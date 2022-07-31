3,302 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,564,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of STT opened at $71.04 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

