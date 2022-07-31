3,785 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.