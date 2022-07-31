3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $144.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.