3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $148.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

3M stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.