5,557 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

