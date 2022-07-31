5,701 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 712,722 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after buying an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Progyny by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 557,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 186,195 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,622 shares of company stock worth $1,078,038. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

