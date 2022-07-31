6,677 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

HAIL opened at $39.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $64.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

