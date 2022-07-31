Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 14.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $293.01 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.58.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

