Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 124.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

