Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

