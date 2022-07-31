Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lloyd Park LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lloyd Park LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

